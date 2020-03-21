Kenny Rogers Dies At Age 81

Country superstar Kenny Rogers has died at the age of 81.

In a statement posted to Twitter, we learn, “The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25PM at the age of 81. Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family”.

The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25PM at the age of 81. Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family. https://t.co/adxAgiMW2s pic.twitter.com/nggWiiotMT — Kenny Rogers (@_KennyRogers) March 21, 2020

Kenny Rogers was born 21 August, 1938. In 1961 he became a member of the New Christy Minstrels. After he left that band in 1967 he set up New Edition with other Minstrels. ‘Ruby Don’t Take Your Love To Town’ was his first major international hit, quickly followed by ‘Reuben James’ and ‘Something’s Burning’.

Kenny went solo around 1976 and scored his first major solo hit with ‘Lucille’ in 1977.

After that Kenny was never far from the Top for the next decade.

The songs that followed were ‘Daytime Friends’, and then ‘The Gambler’ as well as ‘Coward of the Country’.

Kenny then discovered a new audience with ballads. ‘She Believes In Me’ and ‘You Decorated My Life’ saw him through to the end of the 70s. Then he kicked right into the 80s with the Kim Carnes duet ‘Don’t Fall In Love With A Dreamer’.

At the end of 1980 he teamed up with Lionel Ritchie for ‘Lady’.

1983 saw another duet with Sheena Easton ‘We’ve Got Tonight’.

And then ‘Islands In The Stream’ with Dolly Parton.

On March 20, 2020, Rogers died at 10:25 p.m. at his home from natural causes under the care of a hospital he was at and surrounded by his family.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments