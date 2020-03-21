 Kenny Rogers Dies At Age 81 - Noise11.com
Lionel Ritchie and Kenny Rogers - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Lionel Ritchie and Kenny Rogers - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Kenny Rogers Dies At Age 81

by Paul Cashmere on March 21, 2020

in News

Country superstar Kenny Rogers has died at the age of 81.

In a statement posted to Twitter, we learn, “The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25PM at the age of 81. Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family”.

Kenny Rogers was born 21 August, 1938. In 1961 he became a member of the New Christy Minstrels. After he left that band in 1967 he set up New Edition with other Minstrels. ‘Ruby Don’t Take Your Love To Town’ was his first major international hit, quickly followed by ‘Reuben James’ and ‘Something’s Burning’.

Kenny went solo around 1976 and scored his first major solo hit with ‘Lucille’ in 1977.

After that Kenny was never far from the Top for the next decade.

The songs that followed were ‘Daytime Friends’, and then ‘The Gambler’ as well as ‘Coward of the Country’.

Kenny then discovered a new audience with ballads. ‘She Believes In Me’ and ‘You Decorated My Life’ saw him through to the end of the 70s. Then he kicked right into the 80s with the Kim Carnes duet ‘Don’t Fall In Love With A Dreamer’.

At the end of 1980 he teamed up with Lionel Ritchie for ‘Lady’.

1983 saw another duet with Sheena Easton ‘We’ve Got Tonight’.

And then ‘Islands In The Stream’ with Dolly Parton.

On March 20, 2020, Rogers died at 10:25 p.m. at his home from natural causes under the care of a hospital he was at and surrounded by his family.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Adam Thompson photo by Ros O'Gorman
Adam Thompson Postpones Bohemian Rhapsody Regional Tour

Adam Thompson has announced the postponement of the regional run of his acclaimed Bohemian Rhapsody tour throughout Australia due to the developing situation with COVID-19. The show, which is an ode to his hero Freddie Mercury and Queen, kicked off in February and was slated to run through until June.

1 day ago
Endless Boogie
Endless Boogie and Howlin’ Rain Postponed Until October

Endless Boogie and Howlin' Rain has been postponed until October. New dates have been announced.

1 day ago
Rita Ora, Noise11, Photo
Rita Ora Teams With Bob Geldof For New Charity

Rita Ora has teamed up with Sir Bob Geldof to create an emblem aimed at raising awareness for the coronavirus pandemic.

2 days ago
Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons - Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Marcus Mumford Ready For A Solo Album

The Mumford & Sons frontman is currently on a break from the band and as they have given one another the "blessing" to work on side-projects during their time off, he's "excited" at the thought of collaborating with other writers as he has a "lot of business to do".

2 days ago
Tool
Tool Cancel Remainder of World Tour

Tool have postponed their remaining tour dates in North America due to the worsening coronavirus crisis.

2 days ago
Liam Gallagher, Beady Eye, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Liam Gallagher Goes Into Lockdown

Liam Gallagher is self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic as he suffers from Hashimoto’s disease.

2 days ago
Adam Lambert fronting Queen in Melbourne 19 Feb 20 photo by Mary Boukouvalas
Brian May Plays You Some Lounge Room Rock While He Self Isolates

Like all of us, Brian May of Queen can't go out, so he is streaming in something new for you.

2 days ago