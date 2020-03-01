 Kevin Borich Has A New Song With Russell Morris - Noise11.com
Kevin Borich and Russell Morris Call A Friend

Kevin Borich Has A New Song With Russell Morris

by Paul Cashmere on March 1, 2020

in News

Kevin Borich has recruited Russell Morris for one track off a Borich duets album coming 2020.

The Borich/Morris song is ‘Call A Friend’. “This song is to get the message across to everyone who may keep thinking, ‘I should call my old friend and see how he or she is doing,’ but never get around to it,” Kevin Borich said in a statement. “Let’s face it, firefighters can’t text the blaze out, and we can’t text real care, so pick up the phone and Call A Friend, they may be at that point of need.”

Kevin added, “I’ve worked with quite a few roadies over time who are now hitting very hard times due to the demise of the live music scene accelerated by the lockout laws. This is in the mental health domain and affects a vast range of people struggling to keep their heads above it all, our farmers, emergency workers and volunteers, people that suffer depression and of course our returned soldiers.”

The track is also streaming on Spotify.

