 Kevin Parker Donates $300000 from Tame Impala Tour Proceeds To Bush Fire Efforts - Noise11.com
Tame Impala credit Matt Sav

Tame Impala credit Matt Sav

Kevin Parker Donates $300000 from Tame Impala Tour Proceeds To Bush Fire Efforts

by Paul Cashmere on January 20, 2020

in News

Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker has donated $300,000 from the proceeds of the upcoming Tame Impala tour to Australia’s bushfire efforts.

In a statement Kevin says, “I’ve been hanging out to tour Australia for a long time now so I’m super excited to be able to finally be able to announce. In the past few weeks I’ve been devastated to see what’s been happening with the fires at home and we want to do our bit to help, so we’re going to be donating $AUD300,000 to bushfire relief charities.

“We’ve all seen so many generous donations coming in from all around the world, which is amazing. We’re still working through exactly where the dollars will go but I want to ensure that no charity in need during this time is overlooked and that our contribution is helpful for both human and wildlife victims, as well being used actively in climate change research and bushfire prevention.”

Tame Impala dates

16 April, Auckland, Spark Arena
18 April, Brisbane, Entertainment Centre
20 April, Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena
23 April, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena
25 April, Entertainment Centre Arena
28 April, Perth, RAC Arena

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Motor Ace
Motor Ace To Play Bushfire Benefit In East Gippsland

Motor Ace will perform a Bushfire Benefit in Sale for the bushfire victims in East Gippsland.

34 mins ago
Bass Extremes video Victor Wooten
Victor Wooten and Steve Bailey Debut 360 ‘Bass Extremes’ Video

Five-time Grammy winner Victor Wooten and virtuoso bass player Steve Bailey have created a new Bass Extremes video at the Power Station in New York.

44 mins ago
David Lee Roth and Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen perform on stage during 2013 STONE Music Festival at ANZ Stadium on April 20, 2013 in Sydney, Australia photo by Ros O'Gorman
David Lee Roth Solo Shows Open To Pretty Shitty Reviews

David Lee Roth has opened his solo show in Las Vegas and the reviews have been pretty average.

4 hours ago
The Wiggles
New Wiggles Step In For Old Wiggle At Second Wiggles Gig

Emma Wiggle and Simon Wiggle of the current Wiggles line-up stepped in for original Wiggle Greg Page at the second Wiggles gig in Sydney this weekend.

1 day ago
Andrew W.K. - Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Andrew W.K.’s Air Drumming Napalm Death Cardio Workout Is Exactly As Awesome As It Sounds

Professional energetic dude Andrew W.K. has released a 43-minute film of him air drumming to Napalm Death's 1990 grindcore masterpiece Harmony Corruption.

2 days ago
The Amity Affliction
REVIEW: The Amity Affliction, Frankston, 17 January 2020

With almost seven studio albums under their belt, The Amity Affliction have set out on a regional tour of Australia. Last night the boys from Gympie made their way down to Frankston to play an intimate sell out show at the Pier Bandroom. And they didn’t let anyone down with an outstanding line up of songs to fill an hour-long set.

2 days ago
The Wiggles
Greg Page of The Wiggles Suffers Cardiac Arrest During Reunion Show

Original Yellow Wiggle Greg Page is recovering in Westmead Hospital in Sydney after suffering a cardiac arrest at the end of The Wiggles performance at a bushfire benefit last night.

2 days ago