Kevin Parker Donates $300000 from Tame Impala Tour Proceeds To Bush Fire Efforts - Noise11.com

Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker has donated $300,000 from the proceeds of the upcoming Tame Impala tour to Australia’s bushfire efforts.
In a statement Kevin says, “I’ve been hanging out to tour Australia for a long time now so I’m super excited to be able to finally be able to announce. In the past few weeks I’ve been devastated to see what’s been happening with the fires at home and we want to do our bit to help, so we’re going to be donating $AUD300,000 to bushfire relief charities.
“We’ve all seen so many generous donations coming in from all around the world, which is amazing. We’re still working through exactly where the dollars will go but I want to ensure that no charity in need during this time is overlooked and that our contribution is helpful for both human and wildlife victims, as well being used actively in climate change research and bushfire prevention.”
Tame Impala dates
16 April, Auckland, Spark Arena
18 April, Brisbane, Entertainment Centre
20 April, Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena
23 April, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena
25 April, Entertainment Centre Arena
28 April, Perth, RAC Arena
