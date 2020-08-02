 Kevin Rowland Explains 1999 'My Beauty' Cover - Noise11.com
Kevin Rowland of Dexys Midnight Runners performs at the Harvest Festival at Werribee Park on 11 November 2012. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Kevin Rowland of Dexys Midnight Runners, Harvest Festival Werribee Park. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Kevin Rowland Explains 1999 ‘My Beauty’ Cover

by Music-News.com on August 3, 2020

in News

The Dexys Midnight Runners singer Kevin Rowland has opened up on his 1999 solo album and its artwork, which featured the musician in a ballgown and stockings.

Speaking to Uncut magazine, he said: “I wasn’t mad, you know. Sorry to disappoint anyone, but that’s just one of the myths about this record that needs dispelling.”

Kevin Rowland My Beauty

Despite being a deep collection of cover songs inspired by his battle with drugs and depression, the record was overlooked by many because of the artwork.

Pointing out how far attitudes have come over the past 20 years, he added: “I’d been clean for quite a while when I started making the album, so the clothes weren’t a mid-life crisis.

“It was a lifestyle choice, an artistic choice; something I thought would look great on the cover of the album.

“And it does! I don’t regret any of it.”

Kevin is glad to be re-releasing the LP, particularly as the new version will include a rendition of Bruce Springsteen’s song ‘Thunder Road’, which was cut from the original edition after he sent a letter to the Boss about his lyric changes.

He explained: “When the album appeared without that song the assumption was he’d blocked it. In truth, my letter never reached him; it got as far as his publishers who just rejected the request without him knowing anything about it.

“A few years later I was told he’d heard my version and liked it – I think his word was that it was ‘neat’!

“I’m thrilled that it’s finally coming out with his blessing, because the first version of the album felt like there was a piece missing from the jigsaw.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

