Kevin Spacey Releases Another Bizarre Christmas Video Urging You To ‘Kill Them With Kindness’

Kevin Spacey has premiered another bizarre Christmas video in Frank Underwood mode urging you to ‘kill them with kindness’ when people do the wrong thing by you.

The House of Cards star appears as his House of Cards character opening with “You didn’t really think I was going to miss the opportunity to wish you a Merry Christmas, did you?”

“The next time someone does something you don’t like, you can go on the attack,” Spacey says. “But you can also hold your fire and do the unexpected. You can kill them with kindness.”

This all comes after Spacey was sacked from the starring role in House of Cards after sexual misconduct accusations were made against him by Rent star Anthony Rapp. Rapp claimed Spacey sexually assaulted him at a party in New York when he was 14-years old.

Charges against Spacey were dropped in July.

One year ago Spacey released the Let Me Be Frank video at Christmas.

