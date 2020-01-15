 Khruangbin Team Up With Leon Bridges For C-Side - Noise11.com
Khruangbin Team Up With Leon Bridges For C-Side

by Tim Cashmere on January 15, 2020

Texan arists Khruangbin and Leon Bridges are working together.

C-Side is a lo-fi groove with reverberating guitars channelling Link Wray and a rhythm section calling on the underground funk of early 70s Miami.

The song is the pair’s second collaboration, with Texas Sun hitting streaming services last year.

Both C-Side and Texas Sun are from an upcoming collaborative EP named after the latter, which is due for release on February 7. The songs are the first time Khruangbin have worked with a vocalist.

Khruangbin’s last album was 2019’s Hasta El Cielo. Leon Bridges has not released an album since 2018’s Good Thing.

Have a listen to Khruangbin and Leon Bridges’ C-Side below:

