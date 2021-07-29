 Kim Wilde and Boy George ‘Shine On’ Together In New Video - Noise11.com
Kim Wilde, Melbourne, Ros O'Gorman, Image, Photo

Kim Wilde, Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Kim Wilde and Boy George ‘Shine On’ Together In New Video

by Paul Cashmere on July 29, 2021

in News

Kim Wilde and Boy George have teamed up for a song together. ‘Shine On’ will be included on Kim’s upcoming ‘Pop Don’t Stop’ Greatest Hits album.

Kim Wilde released her first single ‘Kids In America’ 40 years ago in 1981. 1Boy George surfaced the following year with Culture Club’s ‘Do You Really Want To Hurt Me’.

‘Shine On’ is one of two new tracks. The other is ‘You’re My Karma’ with Tom Aspaul, who wrote ‘Feels So Good’ for Kylie Minogue.

Pop Don’t Stop Track Listing:
Disc One
1. The Second Time (7” Version)
2. Never Trust A Stranger (7” Version)
3. Million Miles Away (7” Version)
4. Another Step (Closer To You) (With Junior) (7” Version)
5. Heart Over Mind (7” Version)
6. Four Letter Word
7. Say You Really Want Me (7” Remix)
8. Hey Mister Heartache (7” Version)
9. Rage To Love (7” Remix)
10. Who Do You Think You Are?
11. Can’t Get Enough (Of Your Love) (7” Version)
12. Breakin’ Away
13. Time
14. Love Is Holy
15. If I Can’t Have You
16. This I Swear (Radio Edit)
17. I Can’t Say Goodbye (7” Version)
18. Love In The Natural Way
19. You Came (7” Version)
20. You Keep Me Hangin’ On

Disc Two
1. Kids In America
2. Kandy Krush (Radio Edit)
3. Perfect Girl (Radio Edit)
4. Water On Glass (7” Version)
5. A Little Respect
6. View From A Bridge
7. Love Blonde (7” Version)
8. Together We Belong (Radio Edit)
9. Lights Down Low
10. Cambodia
11. Loved
12. Pop Don’t Stop (Radio Edit)
13. Get Out
14. It’s Alright (Radio Edit)
15. Birthday (Radio Edit)
16. Real Life
17. Chequered Love
18. Amoureux Des Reves (With Laurent Voulzy)
19. Shine On (With Boy George)
20. Numinous
21. You’re My Karma (With Tom Aspaul)

