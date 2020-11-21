King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Release 22nd Album In 10 Years - Noise11.com

Is there a band anywhere in the world more prolific than Melbourne’s King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard? They’ve just released their 22nd album in a decade.
The new ‘Live In San Francisco ‘16’ is the sixth live album for King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard. They released their 16th studio album ‘K.G.’ just four weeks ago.
‘Live In San Francisco ‘16’ was also filmed and will be available soon.
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Live in San Francisco ‘16
November 20, 2020 – ATO Records
Stu Mackenzie (vocals/guitar) – Ambrose Kenny-Smith (harmonica/vocals) – Cook Craig (guitar/keys)
Joey Walker (guitar) – Lucas Skinner (bass) – Eric Moore (drums) – Michael Cavanagh (drums)
1. Robot Stop
2. Hot Water
3. Big Fig Wasp
4. Gamma Knife
5. People-Vultures
6. Trapdoor
7. I’m In Your Mind
8. I’m Not In Your Mind
9. Cellophane
10. I’m In Your Mind Fuzz
11. The River
12. Evil Death Roll
13. Head On/Pill
Earlier this year King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard released their movie Chunky Shrapnel is directed by John Angus Stewart and scored by Stu Mackenzie.
