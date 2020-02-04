Kings of Leon To Play First London Shows In Three Years

Kings of Leon will return to London for the first time in three years for an exclusive performance at Finsbury Park in June.

Kings of Leon are set to take over the iconic London park on Sunday June 28, where they will play their first show in the English capital for three years.

Kings of Leon will be joined at their Finsbury Park show by Courteeners, Cage The Elephant, Inhaler, Soccer Mommy, and The Big Moon, with more acts still to be announced across two stages.

The show will form part of a small UK tour, which will also see them play two arena dates at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena on July 7, and Leeds’ First Direct Arena on July 8.

The group last released an album in 2016 when they dropped ‘Walls’, their seventh studio record and their first to simultaneously debut at number one in both the UK and the US, as well as continuing a run of five consecutive albums to debut at number one in the UK.

Recent festival appearances have seen the band play at Lollapalooza in Brazil, Chile, and Berlin, Rock Werchter, Benicàssim, and Mexico’s Pal Norte to a crowd of over 100,000 people.

Kings of Leon musicians also played Reading and Leeds festival in the UK, but have not set foot on a stage in the capital city since 2017.

With further acts still to be announced, the special one-day event will take place on Sunday 28th June in London’s Finsbury Park, which has hosted monumental nights of music since the 1960’s and has seen Arctic Monkeys, The Stone Roses, Oasis, and Jimi Hendrix grace the North London landmark.

