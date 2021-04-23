 Kings Of Leon To Tour Australia In March 2022 - Noise11.com
Kings Of Leon To Tour Australia In March 2022

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on April 23, 2021

in News

Kings of Leon will return to Australia in March 2022.

Kings of Leon recently released ‘When You See Yourself’, their first album in five years. This will be their first Australian tour in 10 years.

Caleb (guitar, vocals) said “As a band, we feed off the energy our audiences bring and the last time we toured Australia the atmosphere was electric. We can’t wait to get back down there and perform for you all again!”

Nathan (drums) added: “We’re so looking forward to getting back out on the road with our touring family: we still have the same sound man and guitar tech that we had on our very first show and we also have cousins that are part of our crew. But, most of all, it’s the shared experience of performing in front of our fans from all corners of the globe, in person, that we miss. Let’s all come together and celebrate the power of live music.”

KINGS OF LEON AUSTRALIAN 2022 TOUR DATES

➢ Saturday 26 March Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena
➢ Tuesday 29 March, Brisbane Entertainment Centre
➢ Friday 1 April, Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl
➢ Monday 4 April, Adelaide Entertainment Centre
➢ Thursday 7 April, Perth, RAC Arena

