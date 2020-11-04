Kingswood Lockdown With ‘Juveniles’ Revision ‘Reveries’ - Noise11.com

Melbourne’s Kingwood have used their lockdown downtime to try something completely different. ‘Reveries’, the second Kingswood album of 2020, even features members of the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.

‘Reveries’ is a ‘sliding doors’ look at their previous 2020 album ‘Juveniles’.

“This music is a collection of songs that were born from certain and specific emotional reflection, rumination and ponder,” the band said in a statement. “On Juveniles, once complete with the writing phase, it took on the form of a rich and dedicated rock and roll album; nuanced and thoroughly investigated, but didn’t originate as such. Reveries highlights those moments of inception and is an entirely alternate universe. More intimate and perhaps with more personal insight due to what is really being highlighted.”

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra musicians are Michelle Wood (Cello) and Sarah Curro (Violin), Shane Reilly (Lap-steel Guitar), Esther Henderson (Fiddle), Steve Hornby (Double Bass) and Alex Laska’s own sister, Irena Laska (Flute).

‘Reveries’ was made in four days at Newmarket Studios in North Melbourne. With no gigs due to lockdown the band said, “We decided to re-record the album in its entirety but this time, each song would be crafted for the sole listener. In an armchair by a fire, on a walk through the bush, to reflect our emotional states and the true essences of each song; in the hope that it would perhaps console others in the way that it has now for us. It is an album that is cinematic; let it score your day.”

REVERIES TRACKLIST

Heart Carousel Out Of Colour If There’s A Love Infinite Tenderness Tell Me You Love Me Two Hearts A Little Death Monroe Cotton Pink Remember Kite In A Storm Take Me Off Your Birthday List

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments