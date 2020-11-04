 Kingswood Lockdown With ‘Juveniles’ Revision ‘Reveries’ - Noise11.com
Kingswood

Kingswood

Kingswood Lockdown With ‘Juveniles’ Revision ‘Reveries’

by Paul Cashmere on November 4, 2020

in News

Melbourne’s Kingwood have used their lockdown downtime to try something completely different. ‘Reveries’, the second Kingswood album of 2020, even features members of the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.

‘Reveries’ is a ‘sliding doors’ look at their previous 2020 album ‘Juveniles’.

This music is a collection of songs that were born from certain and specific emotional reflection, rumination and ponder,” the band said in a statement. “On Juveniles, once complete with the writing phase, it took on the form of a rich and dedicated rock and roll album; nuanced and thoroughly investigated, but didn’t originate as such. Reveries highlights those moments of inception and is an entirely alternate universe. More intimate and perhaps with more personal insight due to what is really being highlighted.”

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra musicians are Michelle Wood (Cello) and Sarah Curro (Violin), Shane Reilly (Lap-steel Guitar), Esther Henderson (Fiddle), Steve Hornby (Double Bass) and Alex Laska’s own sister, Irena Laska (Flute).

‘Reveries’ was made in four days at Newmarket Studios in North Melbourne. With no gigs due to lockdown the band said, “We decided to re-record the album in its entirety but this time, each song would be crafted for the sole listener. In an armchair by a fire, on a walk through the bush, to reflect our emotional states and the true essences of each song; in the hope that it would perhaps console others in the way that it has now for us. It is an album that is cinematic; let it score your day.”

REVERIES TRACKLIST

  1. Heart Carousel 
  2. Out Of Colour
  3. If There’s A Love
  4. Infinite Tenderness 
  5. Tell Me You Love Me
  6. Two Hearts
  7. A Little Death 
  8. Monroe 
  9. Cotton Pink
  10. Remember
  11. Kite In A Storm
  12. Take Me Off Your Birthday List 

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Kingswood, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Kingswood, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Shakira
Shakira Pleads For US Government To Reunited Children and Parents

Shakira has penned a heartfelt op-ed for Time magazine about the hundreds of children who have been separated from their families at the U.S./Mexico border.

1 day ago
Damon Albarn photo by Ros OGorman
Damon Albarn Wants To Get Back To Live Music

Damon Albarn understands that the health crisis is a "medical emergency" but insists it is also an "existential one" too as he urged governments to allow people to play and listen to live music if they wish to.

1 day ago
shaggy
Shaggy To Release Christmas Album

Shaggy has recruited the likes of Joss Stone, Beenie Man and Ne-Yo for 'Christmas In The Islands', which is set for release on November 20, and aims to "transport listeners" to Christmas in the Caribbean.

1 day ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Grants Politician To Her Catalogue

Taylor Swift has given U.S. politician Eric Swalwell permission to use her music in a new ad aimed at boosting voter turn-out ahead of the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

3 days ago
Kasabian, music news, noise11.com
Kasabian Dump Tom Meighan

Kasabian have dropped ex-frontman Tom Meighan from their touring and merchandise companies.

6 days ago
Stereophonics, Ian Laidlaw, Photo
Kelly Jones Re-Records Stereophonics Hits

Kelly Jones has reimagined Stereophonics hits for his new solo album, 'Don’t Let The Devil Take Another Day’.

7 days ago
Arctic Monkeys. Photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Arctic Monkeys Record Album For War Child

Arctic Monkeys will put out 'Live at The Royal Albert Hall' on December 4, which was filmed at their 2018 gig at the iconic music venue in London as part of their ‘Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino’ tour.

7 days ago