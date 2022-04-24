Kirk Hammett Debuts His First Solo Work ‘Portals’ - Noise11.com

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett has released his debut EP ‘Portals’ and dropped a video for the track ‘High Plains Drifter’.

“The music for ‘High Plains Drifter’ initially came from a Flamenco piece I had written,” Kirk says. “It was a two-and-a-half-minute piece, and I really liked it, but it was one of those riffs that would be hard to integrate into Metallica. I knew I wanted to do something with it, even though it came out spontaneously. I had been sitting outside messing around with a Flamenco acoustic guitar I’d just bought, and it flowed out in the moment. I was determined it would have a life. It would have its moment.”

‘Portals’ is described by Kirk as an extended play. The work is inspired by classical music, soundtracks and horror movies.”

Metallica’s last album was ‘Hardwired … to Self-Destruct’ in 2016. Kirk is a founding member of Metallica and has played on all of their albums.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

