Kirk Hammett Debuts His First Solo Work ‘Portals’ - Noise11.com

Kirk Hammett of Metallica by Ros O'Gorman

Kirk Hammett of Metallica by Ros O'Gorman

Kirk Hammett Debuts His First Solo Work 'Portals'

by Paul Cashmere on April 24, 2022

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett has released his debut EP ‘Portals’ and dropped a video for the track ‘High Plains Drifter’.

“The music for ‘High Plains Drifter’ initially came from a Flamenco piece I had written,” Kirk says. “It was a two-and-a-half-minute piece, and I really liked it, but it was one of those riffs that would be hard to integrate into Metallica. I knew I wanted to do something with it, even though it came out spontaneously. I had been sitting outside messing around with a Flamenco acoustic guitar I’d just bought, and it flowed out in the moment. I was determined it would have a life. It would have its moment.”

‘Portals’ is described by Kirk as an extended play. The work is inspired by classical music, soundtracks and horror movies.”

Metallica’s last album was ‘Hardwired … to Self-Destruct’ in 2016. Kirk is a founding member of Metallica and has played on all of their albums.

