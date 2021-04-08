 Kirk Hammett Metallica 'One' Guitar To Be Auctioned - Noise11.com
Kirk Hammett’s guitar used in Metallica’s ‘One’ music video is being auctioned.

Kirk’s ESP 400 Series S-Type, which is signed by the 58-year-old musician and comes with an official document of authenticity, is being sold over at Heritage Auctions and the highest bid is $26,000 at the time of writing.

The electric instrument features a rosewood neck, triple single-coil pickup and black hardware and the listing notes that it’s in top condition.

The promo for the track from the heavy metal legends’ fourth studio album ‘…And Justice for All’ landed on MTV in January 1989.

It includes scenes taken from the 1971 anti-war film ‘Johnny Got His Gun’.

Due to constantly having to shelve out royalties every time the video was played, Metallica bought the rights to the film.

Bidders have until April 11 to be in with the chance of nabbing the guitar.

Meanwhile, the band have thrown themselves into some “pretty serious writing” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Drummer Lars Ulrich previously explained how instead of getting depressed by the state of the world, he and his bandmates – also including James Hetfield and Robert Trujillo – channelled their frustrations into their new record.

He said last year: “We’re three, four weeks into some pretty serious writing. And of all the shit — pandemics, fires, politics, race problems, and just fucking looking at the state of the world — it’s so easy just to fall into a depressive state. But writing always makes me feel enthusiastic about what’s next.”

His comments came after bassist Robert admitted the Grammy-winning group worked more together remotely than ever before on their follow-up to 2016’s ‘Hardwired…To Self-Destruct’.

He said: “I’m not gonna speak on behalf of the other guys, but to me, it feels like this could be a very collaborative [writing process].

“And for me personally, I love that. I love that we are in that head space to be more collaborative, and I think that’s very exciting for where we’re at now, the journey we’re about to take, the fact that those doors are opening like that.”

