Kiwi Fest Celebrates New Zealand Music, Food, Drink and Culture In Melbourne

by Tim Cashmere on January 16, 2020

in News

A little bit of New Zealand will find its way to Melbourne in February for Kiwi Fest – a celebration of all things Kiwi.

Check out great performances from Ché-Fu who first came to prominence as a founding member of 90s neo-soul group Supergroove, roots legend Israel Starr, husky groove merchant Iva Lamkum, world champion turntablist DJ SPELL, reggae group The Refugees, electro-funk wizard Amin Payne and Stacey.

There will also be Māori and Pacific Islander cultural performances by Ngā Mātai Pūrua, Collateral Culture and Nga Uri Whaioranga.

Food will be provided by Hangi Boys – a group of four Kiwis living in Melbourne who cook traditional pre-colonial cuisine from the land of the long, white cloud. Beer lovers will get to try some of New Zealand’s best craft beer from Wellington-based Garage Project.

Does this sound like it might be your jam? Well, block out February 15 in your calendar and make your way to Footscray Community Arts Centre to say kia ora! You’ll need tickets, which you can get by clicking here. They’re a good price too! $30 + b/f if you’re 3-18 or $55 + b/f if you’re over 18. If you’re under 3, first of all: good job reading this. You’re going to be a star someday. Secondly, you get in for the bargain price of $0!

Check out some Ché-Fu below:

