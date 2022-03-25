 ‘Knock Knock’ Motor Ace Debut Their First New Song In 16 Years - Noise11.com
Motor Ace in 2022 photo credit Rhys Graham

‘Knock Knock’ Motor Ace Debut Their First New Song In 16 Years

by Paul Cashmere on March 25, 2022

in News

Motor Ace have their first new song in over 16 years. ‘Knock Knock’ is the first follow-up of new music since the last Motor Ace album ‘Animal’ in 2005.

For the ‘Knock Knock’ video footage from Motor Ace’s reformation shows of 2019 was used. The video is from Matt Jasper of The Jasper Picture Company who was filming an upcoming doco on the band.

‘Knock Knock’ has a long history. The origins of the song date back to an idea written down for the 2001 album ‘Five Star Laundry’ but the concept wasn’t developed into a song until recently.

Motor Ace will be touring soon to mark the 20th anniversary of ‘Five Star Laundry’ but because of the Covid lockdowns of the past two years, the dates now come closer to the 20th anniversary of the second album ‘Shoot This’, released in August 2002.

Watch the Noise11.com interview with Damo from Motor Ace and hit SUBSCRIBE on the Noise11 YouTube channel for more music interviews.

MOTOR ACE – FIVE STAR LAUNDRY 20TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR
Tickets available from www.livenation.com.au

FRI 10 JUN | FREO SOCIAL | FREMANTLE, WA | 18+
SAT 11 JUN | BADLANDS | PERTH, WA | 18+
THU 16 JUN | THE TRIFFID | BRISBANE, QLD | 18+
FRI 17 JUN | THE FACTORY THEATRE | SYDNEY, NSW | 18+
SAT 18 JUN | THE CAMBRIDGE HOTEL | NEWCASTLE, NSW | 18+
THU 23 JUN | THE GOV | ADELAIDE, SA | 18+
FRI 24 JUN | 170 RUSSELL | MELBOURNE, VIC | 18+

