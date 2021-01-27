Kodak Black Donates $150000 To Charity Following - Noise11.com

Kodak Black has already donated $150,000 (£110,000) to charity, despite being released from jail just five days ago.

The rapper – who had been serving a 46-month sentence for weapons offences which was due to end in August 2022 – was granted a pardon by Donald Trump on his last day as U.S. President last week.

He had previously tweeted he would donate $1 million (£729,000) to charity if Trump issued him a pardon, but the tweet was later deleted – with Black’s lawyer Bradford Cohen weighing in on the reason for the deletion after being alerted to a TMZ story about his client.

“Instead of harping on a young black man and how much charity he does, why don’t we take a look at the amount of charity the writers of these articles do,” Cohen wrote on Instagram. “Last week Kodak pledged 100k to setting up a scholarship fund in the name of Meadow Pollack, the week before he donated 50k to barstool fund to help small businesses. That’s 150k and he’s been out 5 days.”

Cohen added he had advised Black to delete his tweet because “a statement promising something for something in exchange is not appropriate”.

After his sentence was commuted, Black – real name Bill Kapri – took to Twitter to thank Trump, writing: “I Want To Thank The President @RealDonaldTrump For His Commitment To Justice Reform And Shortening My Sentence. I Also Want To Thank Everyone For Their Support And Love.

“It Means More Than You Will Ever Know. I Want To Continue Giving Back, Learning And Growing.”

