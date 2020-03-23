KOTA The Friend Reschedules Australian Tour For December 2020

Illusive Presents and Frontier Touring wish to advise that KOTA The Friend will be rescheduling the Australian and New Zealand leg of his FOTO Tour to December 2020 (previously scheduled to take place in May).

This rescheduling is due to the current COVID-19 crisis and subsequent government directives to restrict the size of all indoor public gatherings to no more than 100 patrons and the size of all outdoor gatherings to no more than 500 patrons in both Australia and New Zealand.

All existing ticketholders need not take action: original purchases are valid for entry at the rescheduled show dates and fans are encouraged to #KeepYourTicket and attend the rescheduled December shows. Ticketholders will be contacted directly via their show’s authorised ticketing agency regarding these date changes; steps will be provided should the December dates not suit.

Illusive Presents, Frontier Touring and KOTA The Friend sincerely apologise to any ticketholders affected by the rescheduling and thank fans for their understanding and support in these unprecedented circumstances.

Limited tickets remain in all cities to KOTA The Friend’s rescheduled tour dates, on sale now via frontiertouring.com/kotathefriend

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments