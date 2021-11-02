Kraftwerk Announce USA 2022 Dates - Noise11.com

Just as Kraftwerk were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this week the German legends have announced 2022 dates for North America.
The new dates replace the 2020 dates postponed by the pandemic.
Kraftwerk celebrated their 50th anniversary last year. They were inducted into the Hall of Fame on October 20 by Pharrell.
Kraftwerk Tour Dates
May 27 – St. Louis, MO, The Pageant
May 29 – Cleveland, OH, Connor Palace
Jun 1 – Minneapolis, MN, State Theatre
Jun 2 – Chicago, IL, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Jun 4 – Detroit, MI, Masonic Temple Detroit
Jun 6 – Toronto, ON, Massey Hall
Jun 8 – Montreal, QC, Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier
Jun 10 – North Adams, MA, MASS MoCA
Jun 11 – Boston, MA, Boch Center Wang Theatre
Jun 17 – New York, NY, Radio City Music Hall
Jun 18 – Philadelphia, PA, The Met
Jun 19 – Washington, DC, The Anthem
Jun 22 – Orlando, FL, Walt Disney Theatre @ Dr. Phillips Center
Jun 24 – Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium
Jun 25 – Memphis, TN, Crosstown Theater
Jun 27 – Austin, TX, ACL Live at Moody Theater
Jun 28 – Dallas, TX, Music Hall at Fair Park
Jun 30 – Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Jul 3 – San Diego, CA, San Diego Civic Theatre
Jul 5 – Los Angeles, CA, Shrine Auditorium
Jul 6 – San Francisco, CA, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Jul 8 – Portland, OR, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Jul 9 – Seattle, WA, Paramount Theatre
Jul 10 – Vancouver, BC, Orpheum Theatre
