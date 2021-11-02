Kraftwerk Announce USA 2022 Dates - Noise11.com

Just as Kraftwerk were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this week the German legends have announced 2022 dates for North America.

The new dates replace the 2020 dates postponed by the pandemic.

Kraftwerk celebrated their 50th anniversary last year. They were inducted into the Hall of Fame on October 20 by Pharrell.

Kraftwerk Tour Dates

May 27 – St. Louis, MO, The Pageant

May 29 – Cleveland, OH, Connor Palace

Jun 1 – Minneapolis, MN, State Theatre

Jun 2 – Chicago, IL, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Jun 4 – Detroit, MI, Masonic Temple Detroit

Jun 6 – Toronto, ON, Massey Hall

Jun 8 – Montreal, QC, Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

Jun 10 – North Adams, MA, MASS MoCA

Jun 11 – Boston, MA, Boch Center Wang Theatre

Jun 17 – New York, NY, Radio City Music Hall

Jun 18 – Philadelphia, PA, The Met

Jun 19 – Washington, DC, The Anthem

Jun 22 – Orlando, FL, Walt Disney Theatre @ Dr. Phillips Center

Jun 24 – Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium

Jun 25 – Memphis, TN, Crosstown Theater

Jun 27 – Austin, TX, ACL Live at Moody Theater

Jun 28 – Dallas, TX, Music Hall at Fair Park

Jun 30 – Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Jul 3 – San Diego, CA, San Diego Civic Theatre

Jul 5 – Los Angeles, CA, Shrine Auditorium

Jul 6 – San Francisco, CA, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Jul 8 – Portland, OR, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Jul 9 – Seattle, WA, Paramount Theatre

Jul 10 – Vancouver, BC, Orpheum Theatre

