Kurt Cobain Hair Sells For $14000 - Noise11.com

Six strands of Kurt Cobain’s hair have sold at auction for over $14,000 (£9,900).
The odd item was part of Iconic Auctions’ The Amazing Music Auction over the weekend, which also included personally owned, stage-used or signed musical memorabilia from Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, and The Beatles.
The hair was accompanied by photos of Kurt posing with the woman who cut his hair and a snap of the late Nirvana frontman getting his trim.
The stylist, Tessa Osbourne, presented the original locks to artist Nicole DePolo after the rocker’s death in 1994.
A portion of proceeds from the auction will benefit Live Nation’s Crew Nation.
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook