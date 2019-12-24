Kylie Minogue and Robbie Williams Have Another Unreleased Duet

Kylie Minogue has revealed there is an unreleased duet with Robbie Williams still in the vault.

The pair famously teamed up on bonafide hit ‘Kids’ in 2000, which was featured on the latter’s LP ‘Sing When You’re Winning’ and the Australian pop superstar’s seventh studio album ‘Light Years’.

And now Kylie has said they also co-wrote a track during Robbie’s sessions for 2016’s ‘The Heavy Entertainment Show’, which could be released in the “future”.

Kylie told the Daily Star newspaper’s Wired column: “There’s a song with Robbie in existence but it hasn’t materialised.

“It’s great, possibly for the future. I would love that, I daren’t say the name of the track in case.”

Kylie recently revealed she’s planning to start work on her next album after the festive break.

Kylie went down the country route on her 2018 LP ‘Golden’ – which was released last April.

On her plans for new music, she teased: “Yes, a rest will definitely do me the world of good!

“After that I’ll mostly be writing and prepping for the next album.

“It’s been such an inspiring year and I think that both me and my audience are ready for some new music.

“Let’s see where the journey takes us next!”

Kylie Minogue is known for her huge dance anthems, such as ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’, ‘Spinning Around’ and ‘Sexercise’, and the 51-year-old singer would love to return to that same sound she’s synonymous for by working with ‘Uptown Funk’ hitmaker Mark Ronson.

Kylie said earlier this year: “I feel a bit of disco coming on next.

“There’s actually a big disco section in this show and we all know about it by the end because it nearly takes us all out.

“It’s full-on, full-tilt, so that’s where I would go at this point.”

Kylie also wants to work with Calvin Harris again.

The Scottish DJ produced the tracks ‘In My Arms’ and ‘Heart Beat Rock’ on her 2007 LP ‘X’.

