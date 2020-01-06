 Kylie Minogue Donates $500,000 To Australia's Fire Efforts - Noise11.com
Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman

Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman

Kylie Minogue Donates $500,000 To Australia’s Fire Efforts

by Music-News.com on January 7, 2020

in News

Kylie Minogue and her family are donating $500,000 (£380,000) to help those fighting the bushfires in their native Australia.

Kylie, her sister Dannii and other members of the Minogue family have banded together to give to relief efforts, which are aimed at dousing the blazes that have killed at least 24 and destroyed more than 1,500 homes across New South Wales and Victoria.

Sharing a picture of herself walking in the countryside, Kylie wrote on Instagram: “Last year, I had the incredible opportunity of visiting some of the many beautiful places in my homeland for the first time. Returning home to such devastation throughout much of the country is heartbreaking.

“As a family, we’ve donated $500,000 towards the immediate firefighting efforts and the ongoing support which will be required. Big or small, from near or far, any support will help those affected by the devastating bushfires. With love, The Minogue Family.”

The infernos, which have swept across the nation due to record heatwaves since September, have been largely fought by volunteer firefighters.

Stars including Kim Kardashian and Selena Gomez have taken to social media to urge fans to donate to relief efforts. Kylie’s fellow popstar Pink has donated $500,000, while stars at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday highlighted Australia’s plight.

Jennifer Aniston read out a message sent by absent winner Russell Crowe urging action on climate change, which experts have blamed for the severity of the bushfires, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge announced her plans to auction off her Ralph & Russo trouser suit from the event to help those affected.

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318-018.jpg Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Ozzy Osbourne Takes New Video ‘Straight To Hell’

Ozzy Osbourne looks pretty good for a guy supposedly on his deathbed a week ago. Ozzy has debuted a new video for ‘Straight To Hell’.

2 hours ago
Cold Chisel photo by Daniel Boud
Cold Chisel Rutherglen A Day On The Green Cancelled Due To Fires

The Cold Chisel A Day On The Green show planned for the All Saints Winery in Rutherglen has been cancelled due to Australia's extreme weather conditions.

4 hours ago
Murray Cook of the Wiggles at the 2015 Carlton Dry Independent Music Awards held in Melbourne at the Meat Market on Thursday 22 October 2015. Photo Ros O'Gorman
The Original Wiggles Reform For Adults Only Bushfire Benefit

Aussie children's supergroup The Wiggles are getting back together for a one-off gig in Sydney to raise money for the bushfire relief on Saturday, January 18.

18 hours ago
Michael Stipe
LISTEN: R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe Reveals Solo Single For Renewable Energy Charity

R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe has revealed his second solo single Drive To The Ocean.

20 hours ago
Nirvana
WATCH: Nirvana Reform With Beck and St. Vincent

Surviving members of the iconic rock band Nirvana reformed on stage in Los Angeles on Saturday night with Beck, St. Vincent and Violent Grohl (Dave's daughter) replacing Kurt Cobain on vocals.

22 hours ago
Miley Cyrus Bangerz Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Miley Cyrus Settles We Can’t Stop Lawsuit

Miley Cyrus has settled a lawsuit that claimed she stole her 2013 hit song We Can’t Stop.

1 day ago
Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11. Photo
Rod Stewart and Son Sean Expect To Be Cleared Of Assault Charge

Rod Stewart's son Sean is confident he and his dad will be cleared of any wrongdoing following an altercation on New Year's Eve, insisting the "truth will prevail".

1 day ago