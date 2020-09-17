 Kylie Minogue Has her Own Wine Line - Noise11.com
Kylie Minogue Has her Own Wine Line

by Paul Cashmere on September 17, 2020

in News

Kylie Minogue is getting into the wine business with her brand name Rosé about to hit the market.

“I am so excite to debut the first of the Collection series”, Kylie said in a statement. “The Côtes de Provence is my first vintage. I look forward to seeing and hearing how people enjoy this beautifully pale, blush Provencal rosé”.

The Kylie Rosé comes from the Provence region of France. They will sell exclusively online at https://www.kylieminoguewines.com. An Australian distributor will be announced in October.

Kylie also has a Merlot, Sauvignon Blanc and another Rosé called Vin de France.

