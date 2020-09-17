Kylie Minogue Has her Own Wine Line

Kylie Minogue is getting into the wine business with her brand name Rosé about to hit the market.

“I am so excite to debut the first of the Collection series”, Kylie said in a statement. “The Côtes de Provence is my first vintage. I look forward to seeing and hearing how people enjoy this beautifully pale, blush Provencal rosé”.

The Kylie Rosé comes from the Provence region of France. They will sell exclusively online at https://www.kylieminoguewines.com. An Australian distributor will be announced in October.

Kylie also has a Merlot, Sauvignon Blanc and another Rosé called Vin de France.

Taking a moment to reflect with the @kyliewines Côtes de Provence Rosé pic.twitter.com/gimw3tbYox — Kylie Minogue Wines (@kyliewines) September 14, 2020

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments