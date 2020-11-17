 Kylie Minogue On Her Glastonbury Performance - Noise11.com
Kylie Minogue On Her Glastonbury Performance

Kylie Minogue’s record-breaking 2019 performance at Glastonbury Festival was a pivotal moment for the star.

Kylie was originally due to dazzle fans on the event’s main Pyramid Stage back in 2005, but she was robbed of the big gig as she was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 36.

However, Kylie finally made her long-delayed return to the festival bill last June, and she told You magazine she wasn’t expecting to be so embraced by the festival crowd during what was to be the annual music event’s most-watched performance ever.

“I was so nervous beforehand that I couldn’t speak,” said the Magic singer.

“When I went out there, I was hit by this huge wave of love and I couldn’t quite take it in. Then, that night, I watched my performance back, focusing on all my mistakes,” she reflected.

It took three days before Kylie finally took in the overwhelming response from the crowd, with the hitmaker admitting: “I’ve gone through my career never feeling like I’m ever getting it quite right because, however critical anyone else is, I am the most critical person of myself.”

Kylie explained: “I began to process the feeling from being on stage that night. What it actually felt like was this massive acknowledgement of me as a performer.”

She added: “For the first time in my life I accepted that and I just cried. I then had two thoughts – one was that it was never going to get any better than that so just stop, or learn a lesson, get some confidence from it and keep going, which was what I decided to do.”

Kylie also noted the experience taught her “the joy of imperfection”.

“I put myself under such pressure for everything to be as perfect as possible, but nothing ever is and that’s OK, that’s life – and letting go and letting things be can be pretty amazing,” she shared.

