Kylie Minogue Waves A Little ‘Magic’ At Her Fans

Kylie Minogue has a new record ‘Disco’ coming in November and a second song ‘Magic’ out now.

‘Disco’ is Kylie’s 15th studio album. It marks a return to “dance Kylie” as opposed to “country Kylie’ on her last album ‘Golden’.

Kylie says this record is a nod to her 70s, 80s and 90s disco influences. This week she performed the first single ‘Say Something’ for Jimmy Fallon.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments