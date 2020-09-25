 Kylie Minogue Waves A Little ‘Magic’ At Her Fans - Noise11.com
Kylie Minogue has a new record ‘Disco’ coming in November and a second song ‘Magic’ out now.

‘Disco’ is Kylie’s 15th studio album. It marks a return to “dance Kylie” as opposed to “country Kylie’ on her last album ‘Golden’.

Kylie says this record is a nod to her 70s, 80s and 90s disco influences. This week she performed the first single ‘Say Something’ for Jimmy Fallon.

