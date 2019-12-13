Kylie Minogue’s Fleetwood Mac Cover The Chain Is On Her New Live Album

Kylie Minogue’s ‘Golden Live In Concert’ features the first officially released recording of her version of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘The Chain’.
‘The Chain’ first appeared on Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours’ album. It was the only song on the album credited to all five members, Mike Fleetwood, John McVie, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks.
Despite all members of Mac being credited, they did their parts individually or in pairs. The Buckingham Nicks part featured as the intro dates back to an early song they recorded as a duet titled ‘Lola (My Love)’.
Christine McVie contributed parts of her song ‘Keep Me There’ which formed the basis of the chord progression.
Mick Fleetwood and John McVie provided the bass and drum progression towards the end.
Kylie performed ‘The Chain’ as an extended piece in ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My head’ on her Golden Tour.
Kylie ‘Golden Live In Concert’ was released on 6 December 2019.
Track listing
CD1
1. Golden Intro
2. Golden
3. Get Outta My Way
4. Better The Devil You Know
5. Blue Velvet
6. Confide In Me
7. I Believe In You
8. Where The Wild Roses Grow
9. In Your Eyes
10. Lifetime To Repair
11. Shelby ‘68
12. Radio On
13. Wow
14. Can’t Get You Out Of My Head
15. The Chain
CD2
1. Slow/Being Boiled
2. Kids
3. The One
4. Stop Me From Falling
5. Wouldn’t Change a Thing
6. I’ll Still Be Loving You
7. Especially For You
8. Lost Without You
9. All The Lovers
10. New York City
11. Raining Glitter
12. On A Night Like This
13. The Loco-Motion
14. Spinning Around
15. Love At First Sight
16. Dancing
