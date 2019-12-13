 Kylie Minogue’s Fleetwood Mac Cover The Chain Is On Her New Live Album - Noise11.com
Kylie Minogue Golden Live In Concert

Kylie Minogue Golden Live In Concert

Kylie Minogue’s Fleetwood Mac Cover The Chain Is On Her New Live Album

by Paul Cashmere on December 13, 2019

in News

Kylie Minogue’s ‘Golden Live In Concert’ features the first officially released recording of her version of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘The Chain’.

‘The Chain’ first appeared on Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours’ album. It was the only song on the album credited to all five members, Mike Fleetwood, John McVie, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks.

Despite all members of Mac being credited, they did their parts individually or in pairs. The Buckingham Nicks part featured as the intro dates back to an early song they recorded as a duet titled ‘Lola (My Love)’.

Christine McVie contributed parts of her song ‘Keep Me There’ which formed the basis of the chord progression.

Mick Fleetwood and John McVie provided the bass and drum progression towards the end.

Kylie performed ‘The Chain’ as an extended piece in ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My head’ on her Golden Tour.

Kylie ‘Golden Live In Concert’ was released on 6 December 2019.

Track listing
CD1
1. Golden Intro
2. Golden
3. Get Outta My Way
4. Better The Devil You Know
5. Blue Velvet
6. Confide In Me
7. I Believe In You
8. Where The Wild Roses Grow
9. In Your Eyes
10. Lifetime To Repair
11. Shelby ‘68
12. Radio On
13. Wow
14. Can’t Get You Out Of My Head
15. The Chain

CD2
1. Slow/Being Boiled
2. Kids
3. The One
4. Stop Me From Falling
5. Wouldn’t Change a Thing
6. I’ll Still Be Loving You
7. Especially For You
8. Lost Without You
9. All The Lovers
10. New York City
11. Raining Glitter
12. On A Night Like This
13. The Loco-Motion
14. Spinning Around
15. Love At First Sight
16. Dancing

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318-018.jpg Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ich Bin Ein Esel Why
Cosmic Psychos Spin-Off Ich Bin Ein Esel Release Limited Edition Vinyl

Ich Bin Ein Esel, featuring Cosmic Psychos guitarist Mad Macka, Dr Rock from Boondall Boys and Larmo Cusack from The Dangermen, have released a very limited edition of their 2008 album ‘Why?’.

9 hours ago
Gene Simmons of Kiss photo by Ros OGorman
Japanese Rock Star Yoshiki Joins Kiss For Toyko Encore

Japan’s Yoshiki, lead singer of X Japan, joined Kiss for their two-song encore in Tokyo on 11 December.

9 hours ago
Magic Dirt Life Was Better
Magic Dirt To Reissue 1994 EP ‘Life Was Better’ In 2020

Magic Dirt’s second EP ‘Life Was Better’ will be reissued in January 2020.

9 hours ago
Motorhead singer and bassist Lemmy Kilmister. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Mikkey Dee of Motorhead Urges ‘Vote For Rock’ For Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Motorhead are not in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Neither are MC5, Thin Lizzy, Judas Priest, Soundgarden.

11 hours ago
Pet Shop Boys Hotspot cassette
Pet Shop Boys To Release ‘Hotspot’ Album on Cassette

‘Hotspot’ will become the first Pet Shop Boys cassette since ‘Release’ in 2002. All Pet Shop Boys albums from their debut ‘Please’ in 1986 through to 2002’s ‘Release’ were released on cassette.

12 hours ago
Peking Duk
Peking Duk and Client Liaison To Play New Grand Prix AusGP Sessions

Peking Duk and Client Liaison have been announced to perform at a brand new Grand Prix event, the AusGP Sessions.

13 hours ago
King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard
Laneway Festival Sydney Now Open To 16 and 17 Year Olds

The Laneway Festival's Sydney leg has finally caught up with the rest of the country and will allow 16 and 17 year-olds in for the first time.

1 day ago