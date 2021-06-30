 Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett Are Getting Back Together - Noise11.com
Lady Gaga, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo

Lady Gaga, Photo Ros O'Gorman

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett Are Getting Back Together

by Music-News.com on July 1, 2021

in News

Lady Gaga is to reunite with singing legend Tony Bennett for a special concert on Friday.

The pair will perform an MTV Unplugged gig, during which they’ll belt out songs from their new standards album.

“Come witness a new chapter in Unplugged’s history as Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga grace the Unplugged stage for the first time, performing fresh renditions off their brand new Jazz standards album – and a handful of surprises you definitely won’t want to miss,” reads a message on the ticketing website, which currently offers a link to request free access to the show, reports the New York Post.

The show is set to be recorded at an undisclosed New York location and all audience members are required to be fully vaccinated or bring proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken that morning.

The performance comes four months after it was revealed in AARP magazine that Bennett, 94, was battling Alzheimer’s disease.

The crooner learned he was battling the degenerative disease of the brain four years ago, but only began showing real signs of decline in 2018, when he began to record the follow-up to Cheek to Cheek, his 2014 album with Gaga.

The new album was originally slated to be released in spring 2021 but no official release date has been announced.

The MTV Unplugged series has been very kind to Bennett – he relaunched his career in 1994 with an MTV show and album, which featured collaborations with Elvis Costello and k.d. lang.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

