Lady Gaga Assisted Liza Minelli To Present Best Picture At The Oscars - Noise11.com

Lady Gaga helped out her co-presenter Liza Minnelli when she fumbled her words as they presented the Best Picture Oscar on Sunday.

Minelli, who rarely makes public appearances, received a standing ovation when she arrived on stage in a wheelchair as a surprise presenter. Addressing the applause, Gaga told the Cabaret star, “Do you see that? The public, they love you.”

Liza began fumbling through her cue cards and said, “I don’t understand”, before Gaga turned one of the cards around and assured her, “I got it.”

Turning towards the audience and holding Minnelli’s hand, Gaga said, “Good evening. You know how I love working with legends and I’m honoured to present the final award of the evening with a true show business legend.”

She noted that Minnelli was “celebrating the 50th anniversary of Cabaret” and gave a nod to her co-presenter to signal that it was her turn to speak. Minnelli began to introduce the Best Picture nominees but tripped over her words so Gaga offered her assistance.

Just before the broadcast cut to the traditional nominee montage, Gaga bent down towards Minnelli and could be heard whispering to her, “I got you”, to which she replied, “I know.”

After the montage aired, Gaga, dressed in a sequined tuxedo, sang the first line from Cabaret’s opening song Wilkommen. Minnelli, still clutching Gaga’s hand, said, “Hi everybody, I’m so happy to be here, especially with you – I’m you’re biggest fan.”

“Are you excited to announce best picture?” Gaga asked, adding, “And the Oscar goes to…” before Minnelli cut in and announced that CODA had won the coveted award.

