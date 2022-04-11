Lady Gaga Dog Walker Shooter Accidentally Released from Jail - Noise11.com

Ryan Fischer has called for the man who allegedly shot him while he walked Lady Gaga’s dogs to hand himself in.

Fischer was allegedly shot by James Howard Jackson as he and two other men tried to steal Gaga’s three French bulldogs in Los Angeles in February 2021.

Howard and the four others involved were charged in the case. However, on Wednesday, Jackson, 19, was accidentally released from custody “due to a clerical error”.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office told NBC News that Jackson’s “charges were dismissed, and they were to be replaced by a superseding grand jury indictment unsealed at the hearing.” However, online jail records show his charges were mistakenly entered as simply “dismissed”, and he was released from jail.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement that they were “actively working” to get Jackson back into custody.

Fischer himself, now recovered from his injuries, took to Instagram on Friday to ask Jackson to hand himself in.

“While I’m deeply concerned at the events that led to his release, I’m confident law enforcement will rectify the error. I ask for Mr. Jackson to turn himself over to the authorities, so resolution to the crime committed against me runs its course, whatever the courts determine that outcome to be,” he wrote. “Thank you to everyone who is supporting me during this time.”

Jackson appeared in court on Tuesday and was charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit a robbery and assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

