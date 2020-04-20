 Lady Gaga Hails One World: Together At Home A Moment of Global Kindness - Noise11.com
Lady Gaga, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo

Lady Gaga, Photo Ros O'Gorman

Lady Gaga Hails One World: Together At Home A Moment of Global Kindness

by Paul Cashmere on April 21, 2020

in News

Lady Gaga, who helped to curate the at-home fundraiser, feels enormously proud of the event, which has raised money to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Gaga wrote on Twitter: “Thank you with all of my heart for watching #TogetherAtHome, sharing in a global moment of kindness with each other, and spreading positive and loving intentions. We love you. (sic)”

The chart-topping pop star has also admitted she was “humbled” to have been involved with the star-studded fundraiser, which featured performances from the likes of Sir Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Sir Elton John, Lizzo, John Legend and Sam Smith.

She wrote on Twitter: “I am so humbled to have been a part of this project. Thank you @GlblCtzn . Thank you @WHO . I love you (sic)”

Prior to the historic broadcast, Gaga described ‘One World: Together At Home’ as a “love letter”.

She said in an emotional Instagram Live video: “I just want you to know that this is really a true love letter to all of you all over the world.

“I love you and I hope that you feel a big hug from the whole world today because what’s really beautiful about this show is that you’re all hugging each other.”

A live album featuring the performances from the ‘One World: Together At Home’ event has already been released.
The record is available to stream on Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon Music, and proceeds from streaming will go directly to support the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organisation.

