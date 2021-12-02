Lady Gaga on her Sopranos Appearance - Noise11.com

Lady Gaga has reflected on how a minor role in an episode of The Sopranos impacted her acting career.

During an interview for Entertainment Weekly’s Awardist podcast, Gaga revealed that she played Girl at Swimming Pool #2 on the ninth episode of the third season of the HBO crime drama series.

Looking back at the gig, Gaga admitted her performance wasn’t perfect.

“I didn’t know how to listen in a scene! I was supposed to laugh, and it was sort of like, cue, laugh…. I see it and I go, ‘Oh, that’s not a real laugh!'” the Chromatica hitmaker recalled. “The nuance and being specific as an actor is something that can grow over time if you’re willing to listen and really hear the other actor that you’re working with.”

Watching the scene now, Lady Gaga explained that she sees “a very non-specific actor,” but now sees herself as “someone who is at least really striving to be specific without thinking about it”.

Gaga credited her change in approach to her acting coach, Susan Batson, and House of Gucci director Ridley Scott, whom she said, “creates a sanctuary for you on set to just fly”.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



