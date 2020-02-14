 Lady Gaga Proposes To Herself For Valentines Day - Noise11.com
by Paul Cashmere on February 15, 2020

Lady Gaga has proposed to herself on Valentine’s Day.

Lady Gaga popped the question as part of a campaign for Klarna, the jewellery brand behind the Knight Finger ring designed as a protest against traditional marriage proposals.

“The idea that a woman can only propose to a man one day every four years is so completely ridiculous!” Gaga, who has been engaged twice, told ET Online, noting her support for the campaign. “Anyone who knows me knows that I believe any person of any gender identity should be able to express any act of love to anyone else on ANY day of ANY year.

“So, in an act of defiance of this outdated tradition, I decided to say yes to MYSELF! And wear this ring today with pride to remind myself and everyone that the only permission you need to love comes from within you.”

Fashion stylist Bea Akerlund, who designed the gold vermeil ring with rose pink crystals for Klarna, is honoured his pal is promoting it.

“The Knight Finger was designed to inspire us all to fearlessly love on our own terms and cast aside traditions of the past to define our own futures,” Akerlund said in a statement. “Lady Gaga is a knight in shining armor, defeating all that stands in her way. She is TRULY an inspiration in creating her own rules to express her true self. It’s an honor that she chose to put my ring on her finger.”

All upcoming proceeds from sales of the Knight Finger accessory will benefit Dress for Success, a charity that empowers women to achieve economic independence.

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

