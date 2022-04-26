 Lady Gaga Records Song For Top Gun: Maverick Soundtrack - Noise11.com
Lady Gaga, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo

Lady Gaga, Photo Ros O'Gorman

Lady Gaga Records Song For Top Gun: Maverick Soundtrack

by Music-News.com on April 26, 2022

in News

Lady Gaga has reportedly recorded a song for the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ soundtrack.

Lady Gaga has written ‘Hold My Hand’ for the eagerly anticipated fighter plane action sequel, which sees Tom Cruise reprise his role as Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell from the original 1986 blockbuster.

Gaga is set to release the “epic” anthem as a single in May and it is already being tipped for a possible Best Original Song Oscar at the 2023 Academy Awards.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “‘Hold My Hand’ is Gaga at her best. It was due out at the end of this month but bosses pushed the release back slightly. The video was finished a while ago.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if, come next year, Gaga has got herself another Best Original Song nod from the Academy.”

Gaga previously took home the Best Original Song prize at the 2019 Oscars for ‘Shallow’, which she recorded with Bradley Cooper for their acclaimed romantic drama ‘A Star Is Born’.

Lady Gaga is currently preparing for her ‘Chromatica Ball’ world tour which kicks off at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany, on July 17.

The show is set to feature both fan-favourite hits along with brand new performances of songs from Gaga’s 2020 album ‘Chromatica’, for which she won the Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album in 2021.

Also, $1 from each ticket sold to a US show will be donated to her Born This Way Foundation. The foundation supports “young people” to “build communities that provide approachable resources, foster genuine connections and drive action”.

music-news.com

