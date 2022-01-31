Lady Gaga Resets Her Vegas Dates - Noise11.com

Lady Gaga is heading back to Las Vegas to resume her Jazz & Piano residency.

Lady Gaga announced on Monday that she would be resuming the concert series at the Park MGM hotel and casino in April.

“Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano Returning to Las Vegas this Spring at @ParkMGM’s Dolby Live!” she wrote on social media. “Sign up to receive the Little Monsters pre-sale code at http://gagavegas.com for early ticket access tomorrow. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday at 10am PT.”

Lady Gaga has been performing at the Park MGM on and off since late 2018, when she launched her residency. The concert series was divided into two types of shows – Enigma, a theatrical performance that featured her biggest hits, and Jazz & Piano, which features stripped-back versions of her songs plus jazz standards from the Great American Songbook.

She last performed Enigma in February 2020 and Jazz & Piano in October 2021. The next run of the jazz concerts will begin on 14 April and conclude on 1 May.

