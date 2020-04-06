Lady Gaga Reveals Cover for Chromatica Album

Lady Gaga has channelled a cyber punk look in the apocalyptic artwork for her forthcoming album Chromatica.

Lady Gaga sports a black leather leotard, arm and leg braces, gothic boots as well as pink hair for the image, captured by photographer Norbert Schoerner.

In the snap, Gaga is depicted being pinned down by her metal Chromatica logo against a grate.

In addition, the 34-year-old has released alternative artwork for the Chromatica cassette and vinyl picture disc, with the images showing her in an all-pink look taken from her Stupid Love music video.

The pop superstar had previously hoped to unleash her new material on 10 April and make a surprise return to the stage at Coachella to celebrate its launch, but the festival has been postponed until October amid the coronavirus pandemic, and Gaga has since delayed the album.

“This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn’t feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic,” she recently explained to fans on Instagram. “I had so many fun things planned for us to celebrate together… I had a secret Coachella set lined up, and a lot of other fun surprises, some of which I’m still planning to share with all of you very soon!”

A new release date for Chromatica has not yet been announced.

