 Lady Gaga Says New Music Will Be Influenced By A Star Is Born - Noise11.com
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Lady Gaga Says New Music Will Be Influenced By A Star Is Born

by Music-News.com on January 7, 2020

in News

Lady Gaga insists she is still fully focused on her music career, despite working hard on herself and her mental health as of late.

Speaking during an appearance on Oprah Winfrey’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus arena show in Florida, she said: “All the time I actively work on myself. If I don’t I will sit and I will be in bed all day … This is a time that’s for you to give back to YOU. When you give back to yourself you sit back in a state of gratitude and are able to give back to the people around you. That is how we heal the world … We’re having a self-care conversation but I’m still going to make music, don’t worry!”

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga previously revealed her future music will be influenced by ‘A Star is Born’ as she “learned so very much” whilst working with her co-star Bradley Cooper on the award-winning movie musical.

She shared: “Absolutely, [the film] will influence my future music. But that’s not to say I haven’t already written some music, so it will be a mixture of both. But I’ve learned so very much and I hope that I will always be a student. I think that that is where you stop being a great artist when you start believing that there’s nothing left to learn. There is always something to learn and I always want to be a student and I think that’s how you master your craft, by learning and being a sponge … I will always be supportive of him in whatever way he chooses to go, and I feel the same way from him. We talk about future films for me, he gives me advice. He’s wonderful, but as far as future collaborations, I guess that’s going to stay a secret.”

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Ozzy Osbourne Takes New Video ‘Straight To Hell’

Ozzy Osbourne looks pretty good for a guy supposedly on his deathbed a week ago. Ozzy has debuted a new video for ‘Straight To Hell’.

4 hours ago
Cold Chisel photo by Daniel Boud
Cold Chisel Rutherglen A Day On The Green Cancelled Due To Fires

The Cold Chisel A Day On The Green show planned for the All Saints Winery in Rutherglen has been cancelled due to Australia's extreme weather conditions.

5 hours ago
George Michael photo by Ros OGorman
Sister of George Michael Leaves Her $100 Million Estate To Charity

George Michael's his has left her fortune, estimated at $100 million, to charity.

11 hours ago
Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman
Kylie Minogue Donates $500,000 To Australia’s Fire Efforts

Kylie Minogue and her family are donating $500,000 (£380,000) to help those fighting the bushfires in their native Australia.

12 hours ago
Murray Cook of the Wiggles at the 2015 Carlton Dry Independent Music Awards held in Melbourne at the Meat Market on Thursday 22 October 2015. Photo Ros O'Gorman
The Original Wiggles Reform For Adults Only Bushfire Benefit

Aussie children's supergroup The Wiggles are getting back together for a one-off gig in Sydney to raise money for the bushfire relief on Saturday, January 18.

19 hours ago
Michael Stipe
LISTEN: R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe Reveals Solo Single For Renewable Energy Charity

R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe has revealed his second solo single Drive To The Ocean.

21 hours ago
Nirvana
WATCH: Nirvana Reform With Beck and St. Vincent

Surviving members of the iconic rock band Nirvana reformed on stage in Los Angeles on Saturday night with Beck, St. Vincent and Violent Grohl (Dave's daughter) replacing Kurt Cobain on vocals.

23 hours ago