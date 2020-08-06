 Lady Gaga To Host Weekly Show For Apple - Noise11.com
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Lady Gaga To Host Weekly Show For Apple

by Paul Cashmere on August 7, 2020

in News

Lady Gaga is set to front her own weekly radio show for Apple Music.

The singer announced via Instagram that she’s set to unveil Gaga Radio on Friday.

The show will centre on her latest album Chromatica and feature artists who appeared on the record, including BloodPop. Record producers Burns and TCHAMI will lend their signatures mixes to the venture.

“Listen to me and my #Chromatica collaborators talk about the inspirations, making the record & more!” she captioned a promo image for the series. “?The shows are set to exclusive DJ mixes from @BloodPop, @burnsmusic, @Vitaclub, and @Tchami!”

In a separate statement, the popstar shared her plans to both entertain those at home and be “of service” to society during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The last few weeks I’ve been figuring out different ways at home that I can be of service to what I would call the singular global community, one that I believe to be kind in nature, one that I believe to be very special to my heart and I believe to the hearts of many,” she explained. “And so I’ve been thinking of all the ways that I can be someone that contributes to the society and the world. I’m super thrilled, excited to have this show and this opportunity to play an incredible mix of music every week.”

