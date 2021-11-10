 Lady Gaga Wore A Bullet Proof Vest To Joe Biden Inauguration - Noise11.com
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Lady Gaga Wore A Bullet Proof Vest To Joe Biden Inauguration

by Music-News.com on November 10, 2021

in News

Lady Gaga wore a “bulletproof” dress to U.S. President Joe Biden’s inauguration earlier this year.

Back in January, Lady Gaga opted for a dramatic Schiaparelli couture gown featuring a large gold dove on the bodice to sing the national anthem during the ceremony held on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Reflecting on the outfit choice in a video for British Vogue, Gaga revealed the dress was made from a special fabric.

“This is one of my favourite things I’ve ever worn,” she shared. “I wore this Schiaparelli design for the inauguration, and nobody knows this, but this is a bulletproof dress.”

Gaga went on to explain that while she loved the overall look, she was particularly enamoured by the dove brooch.

“When I saw that golden dove, I just knew that this was the right piece. I knew Schiaparelli being an Italian house, it was something that I really, really wanted to do for my heritage as an Italian-American woman that would be singing for President forty-five (Donald Trump) to be leaving and to invite President forty-six into office. I’ll never forget speaking to this young man that I was with,” she continued, before referring to Marine Captain Evan Campbell, who escorted her at the inauguration. “He was asking me if I was nervous, and I said yes. But sometimes, fashion can really give you wings… like a dove.”

music-news.com

