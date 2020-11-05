 Lana Del Rey Covers Liverpool Football Anthem - Noise11.com
Lana Del Rey, music news, noise11.com

Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey Covers Liverpool Football Anthem

by Music-News.com on November 6, 2020

in News

Lana Del Rey has covered Rogers & Hammerstein standard You’ll Never Walk Alone for an upcoming documentary on English soccer team Liverpool FC.

The tune, from the musical Carousel, has become the adopted anthem for fans of the Premier League champions thanks in part to the 1963 cover by Gerry and the Pacemakers.

Del Rey has posted a black and white clip of herself singing the song in the studio, adding the caption: “For the new documentary about Liverpool.”

Little is known about the film, but reports suggest Lana’s a cappella version of the song will also appear on an album of standards she is planning.

Her latest album, Chemtrails Over the Country Club, was scheduled to drop in early September, but Lana delayed the release due to logistics issues surrounding the vinyl-making process. The album will now be available in January.

Meanwhile, the singer/songwriter has angrily responded to a Twitter follower who accused her of voting for U.S. leader Donald Trump ahead of the U.S. general election on Tuesday.

“I just KNOW Elizabeth (Lana’s birth name) voted for Trump, I wish I could look up her voting records. Something doesn’t sit right with me,” the tweet read, prompting Lana to respond: “Go. F**k. Yourself.”

Her angry comeback suggests she did not vote for Trump.

Lana and her critic continued to battle on social media and when the apparent fan threatened to stop following the singer on Instagram, De Rey wrote: “Bro. I’ve been waiting for u to (sic). Do it.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Justin Bieber in Sydney photo by Ros O'Gorman, music news, noise11.com
Justin Beiber Hillsong Mentor Fired From Church

Justin Bieber's spiritual mentor Carl Lentz has been fired from his position at the Hillsong Church East Coast due to "moral failures".

9 hours ago
Liam Gallagher, Beady Eye, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Liam Gallagher Teases ‘Something New’

Liam Gallagher took to Twitter to tell his 3.4 million followers that they can expect some exciting news, seemingly about new solo material, next week.

10 hours ago
Kanye West
Kanye West Sued For Unpaid Wages

Kanye West is facing legal action from workers at his live opera show for allegedly not paying their wages.

10 hours ago
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Foo Fighters To Play SNL This Weekend

Foo Fighters have been confirmed to play Dave Chappelle’s post-election ‘Saturday Night Live’ episode this weekend.

12 hours ago
Michael G Ronstadt
Michael G. Ronstadt Composes Piece To Save the Vaquita

Cellist Michael G. Ronstadt has joined a group to create awareness of the plight of the Vaquita, the smallest porpoise and the world’s smallest cetacean (the mammal combination of porpoises, dolphins and whales).

1 day ago
Walk Off The Earth image
Walk Off The Earth Cover AC/DC ‘Thunderstruck’

Canada’s Walk Off The Earth toured Australia just before that couldn’t tour anywhere anymore and Australianised the trip with an Oz Rock Classic from AC/DC ‘Thunderstruck’.

1 day ago
Kingswood
Kingswood Lockdown With ‘Juveniles’ Revision ‘Reveries’

Melbourne’s Kingwood have used their lockdown downtime to try something completely different. ‘Reveries’, the second Kingswood album of 2020, even features members of the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.

2 days ago