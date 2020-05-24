Lana Del Rey Has The Final Word Of Controversial Instagram Post

Lana Del Rey has spoken out for the final time after attracting criticism for her “controversial post” on Instagram earlier this week.

In the original post, Lana hit back at critics who say she glamorises abuse, and she name checked artists including Doja Cat, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Beyonce, and more, who “have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, fucking, cheating etc” – while complaining she had been “crucified” for penning lyrics that dealt with abusive relationships.

Speaking in a new post, also shared on Instagram, Lana Del Rey insisted her comments were “not controversial at all,” and affirmed her celebrity references were supposed to be “complimentary”.

“I want to say that I remain firm in my clarity and stance in that what I was writing about was the importance of self advocacy for the more delicate and often dismissed, softer female personality, and that there does have to be room for that type in what will inevitably became a new wave/3rd wave of feminism that is rapidly approaching,” she explained.

“I’m sorry that the folks who I can only assume are super (U.S. President Donald) Trump/(U.S. Vice President Mike) Pence supporters or hyper liberals or flip-flopping headline grabbing critics can’t read and want to make it a race war, when in fact the issue was with *female critics and *female alternative artists who are dissociated from their own fragility and sexuality and berate more sexually liberated artists like myself and the women I mentioned.”

She continued: “But in truth making it about race says so much more about you than it does about me – you want the drama, you don’t want to believe that a woman could be beautiful, strong and fragile at the same time, loving and all inclusive by making personal reparations simply for the joy of doing it. Nothing new here in your reaction.

Lana concluded: “My aim and my message are clear. That I have control of my own story. If the women I mention don’t wanna be associated with me that’s absolutely fine by me.”

