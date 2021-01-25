Larry King’s Best Music Interviews - Noise11.com

With the death of Larry King at age 87 on the weekend, the world has lost one of the greatest interviewers of all-time.

King says it was always his job to get inside the head of his guests. “ “Whether he was interviewing a US president, foreign leader, celebrity, scandal-ridden personage or an everyman, Larry liked to ask short, direct and uncomplicated questions. He believed concise questions usually provided the best answers, and he was not wrong in that belief,” his Ora TV company said in a statement.

Here is Larry King on what makes a great interview:

Larry King conducted his first interviews in the 1950s for radio station WMBM in Miami. In 1978 he went national on radio with The Larry King Show and in 1985 joined CNN for Larry King Live. King officially retired in 2010 but resurrected in 2012 for Ora TV, a streaming channel he co-founded.

CNN estimates that in his time with the company King conducted over 30,000 interviews.

Here are some of his music highlights:

BEYONCE

PRINCE

LADY GAGA

GENE SIMMONS OF KISS

MORRISSEY

STEVIE WONDER

50 CENT

TYLER THE CREATOR

MARILYN MANSON

JULIAN LENNON

