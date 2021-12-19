 Last Original Smokie Member Bass Player Terry Uttley Dies at Age 70 - Noise11.com
Terry Uttley of Smokie photo from Smokie website

Terry Uttley of Smokie photo from Smokie website

Last Original Smokie Member Bass Player Terry Uttley Dies at Age 70

by Paul Cashmere on December 20, 2021

in News

Original Smokie bass player and one of the band’s co-founders Terry Uttley has died at the age of 70, just four weeks after his wife Shirley passed away.

Terry was the last original member of Smokie. He formed the band with Chris Norman and Alan Silson in 1964 but was missing in action between 1966 and 1968. He returned in 1968 and has been the only original member of the band since 1995.

A notice at the Smokie website reads, “It is with very heavy hearts and tear-filled eyes that we share the news that our beloved friend and bandmate, Terry, has passed away after a short illness.

Steve, Martin, Mick and Pete are devastated and deeply saddened by his sudden and unexpected passing. Terry was a dear friend, a loving father, and was an incredible person and musician.

We all feel extremely lucky to have shared such a long lifetime and the stage with him. Peace and love to all who knew Terry, and those he touched. We will miss him dearly.

Management asks our friends and colleagues around the world to respect the privacy of the family and band members at this time.

Smokie had seven Top 40 hits in Australia and 12 in the UK. Their biggest hit was ‘Living Next Door To Alice’.

‘Living Next Door To Alice’ had a second life in 1995 thanks to Roy ‘Chubby’ Brown and ‘Who The Fuck Is Alice’.

Smokie’s other hits were ‘Lay Back In The Arms of Someone’, ‘Its Your Life’, ‘Needles and Pins’, ‘Oh Carol’, ‘Mexican Girl’ and ‘Do To Me’.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Elton John and Ed Sheeran Merry Christmas
UK Charts: Elton John and Ed Sheeran Christmas Song Stays At No 1

Ed Sheeran and Elton John’s Merry Christmas enters its second week at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart today, and its sights seem set on next week’s Official Christmas Number 1 - the biggest and most exciting chart battle of the year.

3 days ago
The Doobie Brothers play Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday 11 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Doobie Brothers Are Heading To Las Vegas

The Doobie Brothers will perform eight shows in Las Vegas in 2022.

4 days ago
Phil Chen photo from Phil Chen Facebook page
Phil Chen of the Rod Stewart and Jeff Beck Bands Dead At 80

Jamaican bass player Phil Chen has died at age 80 from cancer. Chen was the bass player for Rod Stewart from 1977 to 1980 as well as Jeff Beck.

4 days ago
George Harrison
Watch the First-Ever George Harrison ‘My Sweet Lord’ Video With All Star Cast

Dhani Harrison has produced the first ever video for his dad George Harrison’s ‘My Sweet Lord’.

4 days ago
Brian Cadd at Apia Good Times 2021
Brian Cadd To Play His Final Melbourne Show Of 2021 This Friday

With the Apia Good Times show now at an end for 2021, Australian music legend Brian Cadd has just four more shows to do in 2021 including one last show for Melbourne.

5 days ago
James Brown photo by Tim Cashmere
James Brown Estate Sells Music Catalogue for $90 Million

James Brown's music assets have been sold for $90 million (£68 million).

5 days ago
Badfinger Straight Up
Badfinger ‘Straight Up’ Turns 50

‘Straight Up’, the fourth and most successful album for Badfinger, has turned 50 years old.

6 days ago