Last Original Smokie Member Bass Player Terry Uttley Dies at Age 70 - Noise11.com

Original Smokie bass player and one of the band’s co-founders Terry Uttley has died at the age of 70, just four weeks after his wife Shirley passed away.

Terry was the last original member of Smokie. He formed the band with Chris Norman and Alan Silson in 1964 but was missing in action between 1966 and 1968. He returned in 1968 and has been the only original member of the band since 1995.

A notice at the Smokie website reads, “It is with very heavy hearts and tear-filled eyes that we share the news that our beloved friend and bandmate, Terry, has passed away after a short illness.

Steve, Martin, Mick and Pete are devastated and deeply saddened by his sudden and unexpected passing. Terry was a dear friend, a loving father, and was an incredible person and musician.

We all feel extremely lucky to have shared such a long lifetime and the stage with him. Peace and love to all who knew Terry, and those he touched. We will miss him dearly.

Management asks our friends and colleagues around the world to respect the privacy of the family and band members at this time.

Smokie had seven Top 40 hits in Australia and 12 in the UK. Their biggest hit was ‘Living Next Door To Alice’.

‘Living Next Door To Alice’ had a second life in 1995 thanks to Roy ‘Chubby’ Brown and ‘Who The Fuck Is Alice’.

Smokie’s other hits were ‘Lay Back In The Arms of Someone’, ‘Its Your Life’, ‘Needles and Pins’, ‘Oh Carol’, ‘Mexican Girl’ and ‘Do To Me’.

