Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Speaks Up About Trauma Growing Up

by Music-News.com on August 13, 2020

Lauryn Hill’s eldest daughter has gone public with the “trauma” she suffered growing up with her strict mother, likening the hip-hop star’s disciplinary methods to “slave” beatings.

Model Selah Marley opened up about her tough upbringing in a candid Instagram Live session, revealing she struggled growing up without her musician father, Rohan Marley, around, and then had to deal with allegedly violent spankings from singer/rapper Hill.

“Honestly guys, I’m just hurting. I can’t even front that I’m not,” she shared in the two-hour long session.

“I’ve been hurting for so much of my life and so much of my life has been me avoiding how much I’m really hurting just from the circumstances.”

Opening up about her relationship with her mother, Selah insisted Hill is “an amazing woman”, but claimed her way of keeping her children in line was often through physical abuse.

“She would spank us to no avail,” Selah said. “She was just very angry. So, so, so, so, so, so angry. She was literally not easy to talk to and then half the time we didn’t live with her. I lived with my grandparents half the time… It’s crazy, I’m playing this trauma back in my head as I speak to you.”

Selah recalled how Hill would have one of her kids “go get the belt” whenever she or one of her siblings misbehaved, and would hold them up by their hands so they were hanging “as she beat us”.

“Literally, just like that,” she detailed. “And then the threats, the constant threats (of beatings)… That belt, man. That’s that slave shit. That was some slavery shit.”

However, Selah admits many black parents during that time “were on that shit”, and the beatings weren’t as severe when she became a teen.

Hill, a mother of six, has yet to respond to her daughter’s comments.

