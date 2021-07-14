 LCD Soundsystem Paused Indefinitely - Noise11.com
James Murphy, LCD Soundsystem - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

James Murphy, LCD Soundsystem - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

LCD Soundsystem Paused Indefinitely

by Paul Cashmere on July 15, 2021

in News

James Murphy says LCD Soundsystem are “on a full hiatus”.

LCD Soundsystem have been quiet since their 2019 album ‘Electric Lady Sessions’ – while they last performed live the previous year – and now the 51-year-old musician has admitted they have no post-pandemic plans in the calendar.

Appearing to Marc Maron on his ‘WTF’ podcast, James addressed the possibility of any live shows and said: “We’re not rehearsing. We’ll figure something out when the time is right.

“Right now, we’re on a full hiatus. Because of the nature of the band, when we’re not touring, we’re just, like, back to normal life completely… Everyone does other stuff.

“Everyone has their own things going on. So for us to put [a new album] together, we just kind of have to decide to do it.”

Meanwhile, the musician was also adamant he doesn’t “want to go out [on tour] without new music”.

Meanwhile, James also opened up on “talking himself out of a job” while he was working on Davie Bowie’s final album, ‘Blackstar’ after struggling to join partway through the process.

He explained: “When I walk in, I see David sitting in his chair and the rest of the band are in the other room playing… I didn’t know what I was supposed to do.

“I was struggling to find my way into this already-moving machine… I’m like: ‘Oh, excuse me while I insert myself… Oh hey guys, have you considered hearing what this fucking guy thinks? Maybe you’ve heard my songs?’ ”

In the end, James made the tough decision to take a step back.

Recalling his conversation with Bowie, he said: “‘Look man, I think I need to take these things to my studio and work on these things myself – that’s the instrument I play’.

“It wasn’t a good fit and it broke my heart. I had to leave: I kind of talked myself out of a job. I don’t have that gene, man.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Foo Fighters Postpone LA Show After Crew Member Tests Positive To Covid

Foo Fighters have postponed this weeks Los Angeles show after one of their crew tested positive to Covid-19.

2 hours ago
Noel Gallagher of Oasis, Noise11, Photo
Historic Oasis Knebworth Performance Is Going To Cinema

Oasis’s 1996 Knebworth concert will be screened in cinemas worldwide on 10 August.

22 hours ago
Ron S Peno and the Superstitions
Ron S Peno Sets Album Launch Dates

Ron S Peno and the Superstitions have locked in dates for the launch of ‘Do The Understanding’.

22 hours ago
Diesel and band photo by Ros O'Gorman
Diesel Praises Duane McDonald For Powering Through Red Hot Summer and Into One Electric Day

Mark Lizotte (aka Diesel) has praised Australian promoter Duane McDonald for his persistence in keeping the Red Hot Summer tour on track by adjusting to the health challenges now essential to maintaining the safety of large crowds.

23 hours ago
Emma Bunton of the Spice Girls
Emma Bunton Weds Jade Jones

Emma Bunton and Jade Jones have finally tied the knot.

2 days ago
Spice Girls
Spice Girls Songwriter Says There Are Songs In The Vault

Spice Girls songwriter Biff Stannard is trying to convince them to release more unheard tracks.

2 days ago
Moby photo by Ros O'Gorman
Moby Took Nearly 10 Years To Release ‘Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad’

Moby took nearly the entire 90s from the time he wrote his classic ‘Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad’ to releasing it.

2 days ago