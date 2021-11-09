Led Zeppelin IV Turns 50 - Noise11.com

Led Zeppelin’s ‘Led Zeppelin IV’ is 50 years old.

While commonly referred to as Led Zeppelin IV because it came after ‘Led Zeppelin’, ‘Led Zeppelin II’ and ‘Led Zeppelin III’, the album was actually untitled. The original label contained four symbols, the first looking like Zoso which also lead to many referring to the album by that name.

Led Zeppelin were already one of the biggest bands in the world by the time ‘IV’ came along. The first album from January, 1969 reached no 9 in Australia, no 6 in the UK and no 7 in the USA. ‘II’ from October, 1969 and ‘III’ from October, 1970 were number one in the three territories.

‘IV’ would become Led Zeppelin’s biggest releasing selling over 24 million in the USA alone. A lot of that momentum was driven by the centrepiece of the album ‘Stairway To Heaven’.

‘Led Zeppelin IV’ contained eight tracks.

Side One

Black Dog – based on Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Oh Well’

Rock and Roll – featuring Ian Stewart (Rolling Stones) on piano

The Battle of Evermore – a duet between Robert Plant and Fairport Convention’s Sandy Denny. Denny is the only female voice heard on any Zeppelin album.

Stairway To Heaven – Jimmy Page is playing a Fender Telecaster in the solo given to him by Jeff Beck.

Side Two

Misty Mountain Hop – the title comes from the JRR Tolkien’s book ‘The Hobbit’.

Four Sticks – the title is inspired by John Bonham’s drum pattern using four drum sticks.

Going To California – Written about the California earthquakes and inspired by Joni Mitchell.

When The Levee Breaks – based on the 1929 blues song by Memphis Minnie and Kansas Joe.

‘Led Zeppelin IV’ was added to the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1999 but was never nominated for a Grammy Award in 1972 or 1973.

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



