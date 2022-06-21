 Lemmy To Be Memorialised During Hellfest - Noise11.com
Lemmy statue at Hellfest photo crediit Clovis Christian and Caroline Brisset

Lemmy statue at Hellfest photo credit Clovis Christian and Caroline Brisset

Lemmy To Be Memorialised During Hellfest

by Paul Cashmere on June 21, 2022

in News

Motörhead’s Lemmy Kilmister will be memorialised in a statue to be dedicated at Hellfest in France on 23 June.

Lemmy will have a portion of his ashed enshrined at Hellfest in Clisson, France in a new giant statue of his head.

The Scorpions will headline the show. Mikkey Dee of The Scorpions was also a member of Motörhead. Mikkey and Motörhead’s Phil Campbell will speak after the Scorpions show and raise a toast to Lemmy.

Motörhead played the very first Hellfest in 2006. The festival has run every year except for the two Pandemic years of 2020 and 2021.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Lemmy Kilmister Photo by Ros O'Gorman Lemmy Kilmister Photo by Ros O'Gorman Lemmy Kilmister Photo by Ros O'Gorman Lemmy Kilmister Photo by Ros O'Gorman Lemmy Kilmister Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Tommy Lee photo by Ros O'Gorman
Tommy Lee Lasted Three Songs At Mötley Crüe At Miami and Orlando Shows

Tommy Lee is turning out to be his own special guest on the Mötley Crüe The Stadium Tour. After being replaced by Ozzy Osbourne drummer five songs into the first night in Atlanta, Lee was out of the show after the third song at the second and third shows in Miami and Orlando.

5 seconds ago
Peter Garrett Midnight Oil 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Midnight Oil To Headline Stompen Ground In Broome

Midnight Oil have been confirmed as the headline act for Stompen Ground in Broome on 17 September.

1 hour ago
Ronnie Wood, photo by Ros O'Gorman, the rollings stones melbourne 2014
The Rolling Stones Cancel Switzerland Concert, Mick Will No Longer Be Wankdorf

The Rolling Stones postponed concert for Wankdorf Stadium in Bern, Switzerland has now been cancelled.

1 hour ago
UB40
Australia To Cop Two Different UB40 Shows In Three Months

Australia is about to become the battleground for UB40 wars with the two opposing bands touring one after the other.

2 hours ago
Cher, Photo Ros O'Gorman
Cher Congratulates Kate Bush On Beating Her UK Record

Cher has congratulated Kate Bush on beating her record as the oldest female artist to land a U.K. number one.

9 hours ago
George Michael photo by Ros OGorman
George Michael Piano To Be Auctioned

Nordoff Robbins, the UK’s largest music therapy charity, is delighted to announce that a piano personally owned by pop icon George Michael will be auctioned during its prestigious O2 Silver Clef Award ceremony on Friday 1st July. The live auction will be open to George Michael fans from across the world, as well as artists, celebrities and supporters attending the event.

12 hours ago
Grace Jones photo by Damien Loverso, music news, noise11.com
Grace Jones Closes Meltdown

Music legend, fashion icon and film star Grace Jones delivered a stunning performance to close her curated edition of the Southbank Centre’s Meltdown festival. Held over nine incredible days of live shows and free activities with over 20,000 tickets sold across the Royal Festival Hall, Queen Elizabeth Hall and Purcell Rooms, this year’s line-up featured nearly 70% global majority artists with over half of performers either women or non-binary artists.

13 hours ago