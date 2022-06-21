Lemmy To Be Memorialised During Hellfest - Noise11.com

Motörhead’s Lemmy Kilmister will be memorialised in a statue to be dedicated at Hellfest in France on 23 June.

Lemmy will have a portion of his ashed enshrined at Hellfest in Clisson, France in a new giant statue of his head.

The Scorpions will headline the show. Mikkey Dee of The Scorpions was also a member of Motörhead. Mikkey and Motörhead’s Phil Campbell will speak after the Scorpions show and raise a toast to Lemmy.

Motörhead played the very first Hellfest in 2006. The festival has run every year except for the two Pandemic years of 2020 and 2021.

