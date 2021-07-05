Lenny Kravitz And His Johnny Cash Connection - Noise11.com

Lenny Kravitz says he met Johnny Cash and June Carter around 1995 when he was living at Rick Rubin’s house.

Rubin started work on Cash’s American Recordings series in 1993. The first album was released in 1994. The second album was recorded across 1995 and 1996, while Kravitz was calling the Laurel Canyon mansion his home for a while.

Kravitz has said that Johnny and June were recording at Rubin’s house on the day his mother Roxie Roker (star of The Jeffersons) died. As he took the call about his mother’s passing, Johnny and June were walking down the stairs, saw Lenny and consoled him. In 2018, Kravitz recalled the experience in his song ‘Johnny Cash’ on the album ‘Raising Vibration’.

Lenny Kravitz released his 11th album ‘Raise Vibration’ in September 2018. The title track (and video) is now the album’s 7th single.

