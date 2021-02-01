 Lenny Kravitz Honors Godmother Cicely Tyson - Noise11.com
Lenny Kravitz photo by Nadine Koupaei

Lenny Kravitz photo by Nadine Koupaei

Lenny Kravitz Honors Godmother Cicely Tyson

by Music-News.com on February 2, 2021

in News

Lenny Kravitz has shared a moving tribute to his late godmother Cicely Tyson, saluting the acting icon as a “Black queen”.

The multi-Emmy winner passed away on Thursday, aged 96, and on Friday, Lenny posted an emotional tribute to the woman who became a key mother figure in his life following the 1995 death of his mum, actress Roxie Roker.

Alongside a series of photos of Lenny and Cicely embracing over the years, as well as one of Lenny’s newly-released memoir, Just As I Am, the musician wrote: “With inimitable style and grace, my dear Godmother Miss Cicely Tyson made her grand exit to the heavens.”

Calling Tyson a “true pioneer”, Kravitz said the actress was a “Black queen who showed us how beautiful black is”.

He continued: “The love between us was and is tremendous. As long as I have had consciousness, I’ve known Godmother. She and my mother were kindred spirits. Sisters. And after my mother passed, Godmother’s role in my life was amplified.”

Musing that the pair would stay in touch despite their busy careers, he shared: “(Tyson) came to my shows, came over for holidays, met me for dinners, stayed with me in Paris when I first moved there, and never let me too far out of her sight. Our phone calls went on sometimes for hours.”

Their last conversation took place just days before Tyson’s death, Kravitz recalled. “She had just sent me her book that has been sitting on my nightstand where it will remain. She did it all, wrote the book, and then God called her. I can hear Godmother saying ‘ok, now y’all can read about it, I’m going home (sic)’.”

He concluded: “Rest peacefully, Godmother. You did it all exquisitely.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Marilyn Manson - photo by Ros O'Gorman
Marilyn Manson Dropped From Record Label After Abuse Claims

Loma Vista Recordings has dropped Marilyn Manson after his former partner Evan Rachel Wood accused him of years of abuse.

3 hours ago
Chris Cornell, the Palais Theatre St Kilda. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Second Volume of Chris Cornell Rarities To Be Released

There is a second volume of Chris Cornell rarities is on the way. The first record - which featured 10 cover songs by the late Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman, who died in 2017 aged 52 - was released in December, and the singer's widow Vicky Cornell has now revealed there is a follow up on the way.

6 hours ago
Snoop Dogg photo by Ros OGorman
Snoop Dogg To Co-Host Puppy Bowl

Snoop Dogg has signed on to co-host this year's Puppy Bowl TV special.

12 hours ago
Diane Warren photo by Emily Shur, Noise11, Photo
Diane Warren Won’t Sell Her Song Catalogue

Oscar nominated songwriter Diane Warren has vowed never to sell her back catalogue, admitting that doing so would be like "selling my soul".

1 day ago
Josh Pyke
Josh Pyke Partnership Grants Program Returns For Seventh Year

Josh Pyke is bringing back his music industry grants program the JP Partnership for a seventh year.

4 days ago
Nick Batterham by Ursula Woods
Nick Batterham Previews ‘Lovebirds’ Album With ‘No Perfect Man’ Video

Nick Batterham’s sixth album ‘Lovebirds’ in due in April. He has previewed the album with the Ursula Woods directed ‘No Perfect Man’ video.

5 days ago
Daryl Braithwaite surfboard
Daryl Braithwaite Has A 30th Anniversary The Horses Surfboard For Sale

Daryl Braithwaite is releasing the best piece of merch since the Kiss Koffin. For just $899 you can now have your very own Daryl Braithwaite The Horses 1991 30th anniversary surfboard.

January 22, 2021