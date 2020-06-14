 Leo Sayer Records Stunning Iso Song ‘How Did We Get Here’ - Noise11.com
Leo Sayer Records Stunning Iso Song ‘How Did We Get Here’

by Paul Cashmere on June 14, 2020

in News

Leo Sayer has been working on a new album while in isolation. As part of the creative process he has produced a stunning song with an essential message about the current world situation called ‘How Did We Get Here’.

Leo tells Noise11.com, “while working in my studio on these I couldn’t help glancing over at all the social media and news playing in the background.

“It made me stop dead in my tracks (!) and I thought that if I don’t comment, what’s the point of my existence? And shouldn’t I be purposely using all these wonderful tools at my disposal, these thoughts, microphones, keyboards, computers etc; to make a contribution?

“Songs, I feel, have to serve a purpose – they can help, heal, inform and spread opinions so directly and immediately – they are a weapon against what we cannot affect by action, a powerful one too.

“So here’s my effort.

“It took a lot more work to make this than I first thought it would.

“Lyrics pondered about, written and rewritten, camera taken off my face to create some greater impact – working on this ‘til I’m only just happy enough with it to to let it go.

“In the end I’m only voicing what others have suggested or said, as we are all stuck right now, living in fear of moving forward or even backward, lest we make ourselves even more vulnerable.

“It’s good that people are standing up for issues that have been long swept under the carpet. Indeed it’s a time that makes us all consider our worth and our duty to our society.

“None of us has the ‘fix’, but the debate can only make us stronger.”

Lyrically the song addresses the minefield of misinformation we face daily from dishonest politicians and fake news sites such as Fox News.

“We are caught in a crossfire between fiction and facts
A claim we’ve moved forward when we’ve only went back
Locked down and forgotten, we are all dazed and confused
As if Life is a game you can play but you know you’re gonna loose”.

Listen to Leo Sayer’s most potent work since ‘Giving It All Away’, the stunning ‘How Did We Get Here’.

