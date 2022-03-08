Leon Bridges Australian Dates For September and October - Noise11.com

Leon Bridges will return to Australia in September and October for Chugg Entertainment.
Bridges released his first album ‘Coming Home’ in 2015. It reached no 8 in Australia as did the second album ‘Good Thing’ in 2018. Leon’s most recent album ‘Gold-Diggers Sound’ was released in 2021. It features guest appearances from Robert Glasper, Terrace Martin, and Atia “Ink” Boggs.
Leon Bridges Australian Dates
Saturday 24 September
Good Day Sunshine Festival | Busselton, WA
Sunday 25 September
Fremantle Arts Centre | Perth, WA
Thursday 29 September
Hamer Hall | Melbourne, VIC
Saturday 1 October
Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD
Monday 3 October
Sydney Opera House Concert Hall | Sydney, NSW
