Leon Bridges Australian Dates For September and October - Noise11.com

 Leon Bridges Australian Dates For September and October
Leon Bridges

Leon Bridges

Leon Bridges Australian Dates For September and October

March 8, 2022

in News

Leon Bridges will return to Australia in September and October for Chugg Entertainment.

Bridges released his first album ‘Coming Home’ in 2015. It reached no 8 in Australia as did the second album ‘Good Thing’ in 2018. Leon’s most recent album ‘Gold-Diggers Sound’ was released in 2021. It features guest appearances from Robert Glasper, Terrace Martin, and Atia “Ink” Boggs.

Leon Bridges Australian Dates

Saturday 24 September
Good Day Sunshine Festival | Busselton, WA

Sunday 25 September
Fremantle Arts Centre | Perth, WA

Thursday 29 September
Hamer Hall | Melbourne, VIC

Saturday 1 October
Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD

Monday 3 October
Sydney Opera House Concert Hall | Sydney, NSW

