Leon Bridges Australian Dates For September and October - Noise11.com

Leon Bridges will return to Australia in September and October for Chugg Entertainment.

Bridges released his first album ‘Coming Home’ in 2015. It reached no 8 in Australia as did the second album ‘Good Thing’ in 2018. Leon’s most recent album ‘Gold-Diggers Sound’ was released in 2021. It features guest appearances from Robert Glasper, Terrace Martin, and Atia “Ink” Boggs.

Leon Bridges Australian Dates

Saturday 24 September

Good Day Sunshine Festival | Busselton, WA

Sunday 25 September

Fremantle Arts Centre | Perth, WA

Thursday 29 September

Hamer Hall | Melbourne, VIC

Saturday 1 October

Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD

Monday 3 October

Sydney Opera House Concert Hall | Sydney, NSW

