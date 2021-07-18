Lexxi Foxx Quits Steel Panther - Noise11.com

Founding Steel Panther bass player Lexxi Foxx has left the band.

Travis Haley (aka Lexxi Foxx) formed Steel Panther with Ralph ‘Michael Starr’ Saenz, Russ ‘Satchel’ Parrisj and Ray Luzier in 2000. Luzier left in 2003 and was replaced with Darren ‘Stix Zadina’ Leader on drums who is still with the band.

In a statement Steel Panther called Lexxi’s departure ‘the end of an era’.

The End of an Era – Thank You, Lexxi Foxx. Full story HERE: https://t.co/hNiPhJWKP7 pic.twitter.com/HrkCd41zDF — Steel Panther (@Steel_Panther) July 17, 2021

Steel Panther began as Metal Skool in the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood as a hair metal covers band. They were regulars at the Viper Club and The Key Club in Hollywood. In 2008 they changed their name to Steel Panther.

Their first album ‘Feel The Steel’ in 2008 featured guest appearances by Justin Hawkins of The Darkness and Corey Taylor of Stone Sour/Slipknot.

In a statement Steel Panther announced:

The great pandemic of 2020-2037 has affected all of us. For some though, it has opened doors of opportunity and been a catalyst to seek out one’s true calling in life. This is Lexxi’s story. He started his side business, “Sexy Lexxi’s Prettiest Pets,” to bring in money for Botox during the lockdown. But something miraculous happened. He realized that his love for making pets pretty was greater than his love for being pretty himself. Lexxi discovered a greater love. Possibly, the greatest love of all.

Lexxi has chosen to hang up his mirror and focus on his newfound passion. Making ugly dogs pretty. Anyway, after nearly 40 years of rocking together and taking Steel Panther from the Viper Room to headlining Wembley Arena, it is with heavy hearts – but great heavy metal memories – that we bid Lexxi Foxx farewell. We love you and we wish you a wonderful future putting eyeliner on chihuahuas.

Steel Panther will continue to rock the world. And though we may not ever find a bassist quite as beautiful as Lexxi, it shouldn’t be hard to find one to match his towering intellect.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments